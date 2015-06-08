June 8 Major U.S. airlines' shares tumbled on
Monday amid fears that the carriers are grabbing for market
share at the expense of profits.
Shares in Delta Air Lines Inc, Southwest Airlines
Co, United Continental Holdings Inc and American
Airlines Group Inc all fell sharply despite a bullish
outlook on industry profitability issued Monday by the
International Air Transport Association (IATA) at its general
meeting in Miami.
Global airlines should earn $29.3 billion this year, nearly
double last year's level, and average net profit margins should
nearly double to 4 percent from 2.2 percent, the industry group
forecast. [ID: nL5N0YU265]
Wall Street, however, focused on concerns that big U.S.
airlines are casting aside years of disciplined efforts to limit
capacity and boost profit margins for each mile a passenger
flies.
In a series of moves over the past few weeks, Delta,
Southwest, American and other carriers have announced plans to
add more planes or put more seats on existing aircraft on
certain routes.
Raymond James on Monday cut its ratings for Delta and United
Continental to "outperform" from "strong buy," and for American
to "market perform" from "outperform."
Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth said in a research note
that while he expected the industry to maintain capacity
discipline, the industry's recovery "is likely to be somewhat
muted vs. previous expectations due to the softer than expected
U.S. economic growth."
Delta shares were down 4.6 percent, while American fell 4.2
percent, with Southwest losing 2.5 percent and United slumping
4.9 percent.
MORE SEATS
Industry executives gathered at the IATA conference said it
made sense to set a course for increased overall revenues and
profits at a time when fuel costs are low and air travel is
expected to grow. In a growing market, sticking to a focus on
revenue per passenger-mile by limiting the number of planes or
seats could result in a company missing out on revenue.
"I don't know that anywhere you will find a major airline in
the face of almost a 50 percent drop in fuel prices reducing its
capacity at the same time," Delta President Ed Bastian said at a
news conference at IATA. "We are continuing sustainable momentum
and continuing with the discipline that the marketplace is
expecting."
Delta last week warned investors profit margins could be
lower than it previously expected.
United's Chief Financial Officer John Rainey said during an
investor conference Thursday that increasing capacity by
squeezing more seats onto aircraft - instead of buying new
planes - could dilute unit revenue but is "earnings accretive"
overall.
IATA's official forecast was bullish on capacity.
"A focus on efficiency is seeing supply matched more closely
than ever with demand and is expected to produce a record high
load factor of 80.2 percent," IATA said in a statement,
referring to the proportion of seats sold on an average flight.
However, the group's chief economist, Brian Pearce, took a more
cautious line, noting margins remain narrow.
'FEELS DIFFERENT'
"To the extent that capacity does come into the market ahead
of the demand from consumers that's going to make it difficult
for the airlines to sustain profitability," Pearce said.
U.S. airlines will account for more than half of the
industry's total profits this year, IATA said.
Total industry revenues are expected to dip to $727 billion
from last year's $733 billion, but lower fuel costs and record
load factors are boosting profits, IATA said.
Monday's selloff reflected the fear that airlines will
repeat their history of overshooting the market, adding too many
seats and then selling them off at firesale prices.
"The real question is, is this a one-time catch up for fuel
prices being lower or is this airlines behaving like airlines
used to and just increasing capacity because times are good,"
American Airlines Chief Executive Doug Parker said Sunday,
responding to the concerns of investors.
This cycle "feels different," Parker said, because industry
executives remember what happened in the past, before the Great
Recession drove airlines to tighten capacity and cut costs.
Air Canada Chief Executive Calin Rovinescu said he
too sees little risk of a damaging capacity war.
"People were undisciplined in the past, but they will be
more disciplined this time," Rovinescu told Reuters on Sunday.
"However, we will see rational growth where it makes sense to do
it."
Gary Bradshaw, portfolio manager at Hodges Capital, said
Monday he is using the weakness in airline shares as a buying
opportunity.
"We still think earnings will be great this year for the
airlines," Bradshaw said.
JPMorgan analyst Jamie Baker also took a positive view
during a presentation to investors last month, arguing that
airlines risk leaving money on the table if they do not keep
pace with rising demand.
"Capacity has been growing for several years, and guess
what: profits have been growing faster," Baker said.
(Additional reporting by Alwyn Scott and Sinead Carew. Editing
by Joseph White and Christian Plumb)