By Alwyn Scott and Victoria Bryan
Dec 9 The head of Qatar Airways on Wednesday
cast doubt on proposed European Union air traffic agreements
that might limit Gulf carriers from flying to European
destinations because of what some see as unfair subsidies.
Qatar Airways Chief Executive Officer Akbar Al Baker said
the effort, which the European Commission announced on Monday,
was unlikely to gain necessary support from EU members.
"I already know five countries that have told us that they
will not back this," he said in an interview in New York.
The EC, the executive of the European Union, is seeking
approval from member states to start talks on new agreements
that would bolster European airlines.
Al Baker's comments come after Emirates airline also voiced
concern about the proposal and amid some opposition in Europe.
Ralph Beisel, head of German airports association ADV, said
having fair competition clauses would have prevented Germany
from reaching some recent traffic agreements. Agreement amongst
all EU member states to start negotiations on behalf of the bloc
could take five years, he added.
The plan has drawn support from the head of the European
airports association, ACI Europe, who said Europe needed more
"Open Skies," or unrestricted traffic agreements, like those it
has with the United States, but also needs clarity on what
constituted "fair competition." Some EU airlines have received
state help, but are under strict rules about repaying aid.
Major U.S. airlines also back the EU plan and are pressing
the United States to enter talks with Gulf carriers over state
subsidies.
"While the Gulf carriers are dumping capacity on the U.S.
thanks to their government treasuries, the U.S. airlines are
forced to cut routes," the Partnership for Open and Fair Skies
said in a statement on Wednesday.
United Airlines said on Wednesday it would cancel
Washington, D.C.-Dubai service after the U.S. government awarded
a contract for travel to JetBlue Airways Corp and its
codeshare partner Emirates Airline.
"Qatar Airlines has received more than $17 billion in unfair
subsidies and other lopsided benefits from its government
sponsor - decimating any chance of fair competition and
violating Open Skies agreements with the United States," the
partnership said.
Middle Eastern carriers say they are not receiving unfair
subsidies. On Wednesday, Qatar Airways CEO Al Baker said Delta
Air Lines Inc reduced Middle East flights to appear that
it was getting "pushed out" but that it was stifling
competition. Delta did not respond to a request for comment.
