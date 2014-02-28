Feb 28 Regional airlines are having a hard time
finding pilots, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said
in a study published on Friday.
The agency, which analyzed data on pilots from 2000 to 2012
and other information, said 11 of 12 regional carriers it
interviewed for its study had problems hiring entry-level
pilots.
The report added that while bigger airlines did not report
similar difficulties finding pilots, they were still concerned
that problems faced by regional partners could affect their
ability to provide flights to some areas.
The study comes as some regional carriers have voiced
concerns about a pilot shortage. Earlier this month, Republic
Airways Holdings said a scarcity of qualified pilots
would hurt pretax income as it cuts its planned flying.