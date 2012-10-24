* Delta a penny shy of estimates
Oct 24 U.S. carriers Delta Air Lines and
US Airways Group turned in higher quarterly profits on
Wednesday and indicated revenue trends looked to be improving
following a weaker September.
Delta's profit was a penny shy of analysts' average
estimates, excluding special items, while US Airways topped
estimates. Revenue at both carriers was softer in the quarter
than analysts expected.
But Delta said unit revenue - a measure of pricing power and
how full planes are - would likely rise 4 percent to 5 percent
in October after a 3 percent increase in the third quarter. US
Airways said the "revenue environment looks strong."
Performance in unit revenue weakened at many U.S. airlines
toward the end of the third quarter, which is a traditionally
strong period that usually benefits from some summer travel.
Given the September softness, the reports are "very much in
line" with expected results, said Bill Swelbar, a research
engineer at MIT's international center for air transportation.
"I continue to be impressed by how the companies manage costs in
a period of slow growth, which is a difficult thing to do."
Delta said it would undertake cost-cutting moves over the
coming year to hold down non-fuel unit expenses.
"We are now implementing a $1 billion program of initiatives
which will generate significant savings in the second half of
2013 and produce structural changes to the way we do business at
Delta," Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said in a memo to
staff.
U.S. carriers have merged, stopped flying unprofitable
routes and raised ticket prices to recover from the 2008-09
downturn. Carriers have also cut back flying to match demand and
created new revenue streams with baggage and food fees, moves
that have helped keep profits coming in the face of volatile
fuel prices.
Delta had net income of $1.05 billion, or $1.23 a share, for
the third quarter, compared with $549 million, or 65 cents a
share, a year earlier.
Results included special items, such as a $440 million gain
tied to fuel hedges that together added up to a $279 million
gain. Excluding items, Delta's profit was 90 cents a share,
compared with 91 cents expected by analysts, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue at Delta rose 1 percent to $9.92 billion, just
missing the consensus analyst view of $9.96 billion.
At US Airways, which is in talks with AMR Corp's
American Airlines evaluating a potential merger, third-period
net income was $245 million, or $1.24 a share, compared with $76
million, or 41 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, its profit was 98 cents a share,
compared with 92 cents expected by analysts on average. US Air
said revenue rose 2.8 percent to $3.53 billion, compared with
$3.55 billion expected by analysts.
Last week, Southwest Airlines said it planned to control
hiring over the next year in an aggressive move to cut overhead
costs by $100 million. Excluding items, Southwest's third-
quarter profit beat analysts' average forecast but was down from
a year earlier on flat revenue.
Delta's shares were down 1.2 percent, or 14 cents, at $10.01
in morning trading, while US Airways' shares rose about 4
percent, or 49 cents, to $12.58 in morning trading.