* American, Southwest top expectations as JetBlue trails
* United posts wider loss
* Carriers say key revenue measure to rise in current period
April 24 American Airlines Group and
Southwest Airlines posted profits that beat forecasts in
the first quarter, even though harsh winter weather prompted
many flight cancellations in the seasonally weak period.
JetBlue Airways disappointed as wage increases
raised its costs. United Continental Holdings posted a
wider loss as revenue fell.
All the carriers said revenue in the current period was
looking up.
Warmer weather should encourage more leisure travel in the
current quarter, airlines said, boosting second-quarter unit
revenue, a key measure of pricing power and how full planes are.
United said it expects unit revenue to rise 1 percent to 3
percent in the three months ending in June, while American
forecast a rise of 4 percent to 6 percent.
Southwest, which benefited from higher fares and lower costs
in the first three months of year, said the second quarter was
"off to a great start," citing strong April bookings and revenue
trends. It forecast a 6 percent to 7 percent rise in unit
revenue for April..
"The demand environment is healthy heading into what should
be a very strong spring and summer travel season," said Jim
Corridore, an equity analyst with S&P Capital IQ.
Share prices reflected the results. American was up 2.2
percent to $37.91 on Thursday and Southwest gained 0.8 percent
to $24.27. United sank 9.3 percent to $41.78 and JetBlue was off
2.9 percent to $8.34.
Henry Harteveldt, travel industry analyst and founder with
Atmosphere Research Group, said United Continental needed to
make improvements. United has been working to win back customers
after system changes it made after its 2010 merger hurt customer
service.
"It's clear that weather aside, United is not offering a
product that travelers like and is losing market share,"
Harteveldt said. "While United has made some improvements, it's
still not strong enough."
United's first-quarter loss was $609 million, compared with
a year-earlier loss of $417 million. The company
said during a conference call that it was taking actions to
improve revenue that include better matching plane size to
flight demand, and added it expected domestic unit revenue to
rise 4 percent to 6 percent in the current period.
American's first quarter results were aided by proceeds from
sales of takeoff and landing rights at Reagan National Airport
near Washington it had to make under an agreement with the U.S.
Justice Department. Harteveldt said American and Delta Air Lines
were "firing on all cylinders," keeping costs under
control and garnering more revenue from premium travelers.
Delta on Wednesday forecast stronger than expected operating
margin and unit revenue increase for the second quarter, sending
its shares to a new year high above $37.00. On
Thursday, its shares were up 0.6 percent to $37.30.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta)