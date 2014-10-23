(Recasts; adds guidance and comments from analysts)
By Jeffrey Dastin
Oct 23 American Airlines Group, United
Airlines and other carriers reported strong
third-quarter profits on Thursday, helped by falling fuel costs,
and mostly shrugged off concerns that Ebola could affect their
outlook.
Despite concerns about increased competition in some
markets, several major U.S. carriers also signaled they would
boost capacity, betting on a steady increase in passenger
traffic through next year.
American, which exited bankruptcy last year via a merger
with U.S. Airways, saw a nearly 4 percent gain in its shares as
it forecast healthy unit revenues for the current quarter.
United, while projecting a more moderate unit revenue increase
compared to last year, reported that third-quarter profit more
than doubled.
"The general theme is that the revenue environment seems to
be healthy still, demand remains strong and airlines still have
pricing power," said S&P Capital IQ analyst Jim Corridore,
noting that airlines industry-wide raised one-way fares by $2
last week.
American Airlines, already the world's largest airline by
passenger traffic, promised in an earnings call to outstrip its
competitors by the end of 2015 as the carrier with "industry
leading" profit margins before tax.
While the Fort Worth-based carrier acknowledged a temporary
drop in bookings the day after congressional hearings on the
Ebola virus, it expects passenger revenue per available seat
mile to grow by 2 to 4 percent in the current quarter, excluding
the impact of cash being trapped in Venezuela, which has hurt
U.S. airlines that operated there.
Other airlines also downplayed Ebola threat's impact on
bookings.
ADDITIONAL ROWS
American said it earned $1.66 per diluted share without
special items - beating Wall Street's expectations - and net
income of $942 million in the third quarter, a nearly 87 percent
improvement on the combined incomes of American and U.S. Airways
before they merged in December 2013.
American expects its capacity to grow between 2 and 3
percent in 2015, while United anticipated growth of 1.5 to 2.5
percent. Those figures are not directly comparable because the
airlines forecast capacity in different ways. The forecasts
parallel Delta's, which last week promised a roughly 2 percent
growth in capacity next year.
A large portion of the increase will come from the airlines
fitting additional rows in their planes flying domestic routes
without sacrificing legroom.
"At this point we don't think they're growing too fast,"
Corridore said.
Investors were somewhat less enthused about Southwest
Airlines. Its stock fell 2.8 percent after the carrier
declined to detail its forecast. Fellow low-cost carrier JetBlue
also failed to wow investors after reporting earnings that
missed analysts' forecasts.
While Southwest Airlines topped analyst estimates, the
carrier disappointed with vague guidance on the current quarter,
for which it described bookings as "good."
Southwest's 2-percent unit revenue growth in October was a
"slow... start," JPMorgan analyst Jamie Baker said in a research
note. Baker said the potential for Southwest to beat
fourth-quarter targets was "largely dashed given what many
consider discouraging revenue commentary."
United, the No. 3 U.S. airline, grew its third-quarter
profit nearly 144 percent to $924 million compared to last year,
beating earnings per share estimates as well. The airline also
halved the gap between its operating margin and Delta's and said
it is on track to cut costs by $500 million in 2014.
"We would all like to close that margin gap as soon as
possible," United's Chief Financial Officer John Ralney said on
the company's earnings call on Thursday. "We don't like our
relative place in the industry - that's a fact - and we think
that we've got a lot of opportunity to improve."
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Alwyn Scott, Tom Brown
and Cynthia Osterman)