GENEVA Dec 10 Hoverboards may be on many
people's Christmas lists but they are presenting a conundrum for
airlines, which are mulling the best way to transport the
popular devices that could present a fire risk.
Hoverboards don't in fact hover, but are two-wheeled devices
also known as self-balancing scooters or swegways. They have
prompted a host of warnings from authorities, and not just
because people may fall off them.
Earlier this year, police in Britain warned people it was
illegal to ride the devices on both public roads and pavements,
meaning people must stick to their own private land to try them.
There have also been reports of hoverboards catching fire,
most recently at a mall in Washington state in the United
States.
Earlier this month, Britain's National Trading Standards said
88 percent of 17,000 self-balancing scooters examined at UK
entry points for inspections were deemed to be unsafe, with an
increased risk of overheating, exploding or catching fire.
Airlines are now considering the best course of action to
take when transporting the devices, which typically use lithium
ion batteries.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has
recommended that self-balancing scooters be carried only in
cabin baggage, rather than in the hold, but it remains up to
each airline to decide their exact policy.
"Each airline has to make a risk-based analysis to decide if
these items are to be transported or not, what mitigating
measures are to be applied to permit carriage of those items,"
Gilberto Lopez Meyer, senior vice president for safety and
flight operations at IATA, said on Thursday.
IATA says the devices should be classed as personal
electronic devices and says factors to be taken into
consideration include the size of the lithium ion battery.
"It's an ongoing discussion," Lopez Meyer said at an IATA
media event in Geneva.
The air industry has prior experience with the problem of
transporting consignments of lithium ion batteries, which are
used in everything from mobile phones to children's toys.
Under a new proposal from the UN aviation safety arm ICAO,
that could be approved next year. When lithium ion batteries are
transported as cargo, they should be no more than 30 percent
charged in order to reduce the risk of fire.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Tom Heneghan)