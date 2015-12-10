(Adds U.S. airline bans on hoverboards, U.S. statement, changes
By Victoria Bryan and Jeffrey Dastin
GENEVA/NEW YORK Dec 10 Hoverboards may be on
many people's Christmas lists but they present a conundrum for
airlines, which are mulling the best way to transport the
popular devices that could present a fire risk.
The three largest U.S. airlines, American Airlines Group Inc
, United Continental Holdings Inc and Delta Air
Lines Inc, each said Thursday they are banning
hoverboards starting this week in carry-on and checked baggage
out of safety considerations.
American spokesman Casey Norton cited an ongoing
investigation into hoverboards by the U.S. Consumer Product
Safety Commission.
The federal agency is looking into at least 10 reports of
hoverboard fires in nine states, said spokeswoman Patty Davis.
The changes in carriers' baggage policy also coincided with
comments from the top global airline association Thursday that
addressed hoverboard hazards.
Hoverboards do not in fact hover, but are two-wheeled
devices also known as self-balancing scooters or swegways. They
have prompted a host of warnings from authorities, and not just
because people may fall off them.
Earlier this year, police in Britain warned people it was
illegal to ride the devices on both public roads and pavements,
meaning people must stick to their own private land to try them.
Britain's National Trading Standards said this month 88
percent of 17,000 self-balancing scooters examined at UK entry
points were deemed to be unsafe, with an increased risk of
overheating, exploding or catching fire.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has
recommended that self-balancing scooters be carried only in
cabin baggage, but it remains up to each airline to decide their
exact policy.
"Each airline has to make a risk-based analysis to decide if
these items are to be transported or not, what mitigating
measures are to be applied to permit carriage of those items,"
Gilberto Lopez Meyer, senior vice president for safety and
flight operations at IATA, said Thursday in Geneva.
IATA says the devices should be classed as personal
electronic devices and says factors to be taken into
consideration include the size of the lithium ion battery.
However, Delta said in a news release that manufacturers do
not consistently provide details about the batteries' power.
The air industry has prior experience with the problem of
transporting consignments of lithium ion batteries, which are
used in everything from phones to toys.
The UN aviation safety arm ICAO has proposed that when
lithium ion batteries are transported as cargo, they should be
no more than 30-percent charged to reduce fire risk.
