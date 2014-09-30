By Allison Martell
TORONTO, Sept 30 An airline industry-led task
force looking at ways to improve plane tracking after the
disappearance of Malaysia Airlines' flight MH370 has
delayed its recommendations, possibly until December.
A spokeswoman for the International Air Transport
Association (IATA), which is leading the effort, said the draft
proposals would not be delivered to the U.N.'s aviation body on
Tuesday as previously expected.
The disappearance of the Malaysian airline in March sparked
a global drive for a system that would make it possible to
pinpoint the exact route and last location of an aircraft.
"After an exhaustive internal review, it was determined that
we needed more clarification on the recommendations and on
guidance for implementation," IATA spokeswoman Mona Aubin said
in an email.
Aubin did not say what clarifications were being sought. She
said IATA now expects to bring the recommendations to its board
by December at the latest.
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak in May called for the
body to adopt real-time tracking of civilian aircraft and other
measures. "In an age of smartphones and mobile Internet,
real-timetracking of commercial airplanes is long overdue," he
said in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal.
In May, members of the U.N.'s International Civil Aviation
Organization (ICAO) governing council agreed on the need for
global tracking. IATA was to put together tracking proposals
that its members would implement voluntarily before ICAO set
industry standards, which can take several years.
IATA Director General Tony Tyler told an industry conference
in Montreal on Sept. 19 that draft recommendations would be
presented to ICAO on Sept. 30, but struck a cautious note.
"I would like to ensure that expectations are appropriate as
to what will be produced. This will not be a final document or a
silver bullet solution," he said, according to remarks posted on
IATA's website.
A six-month-long international search has so far failed to
find any trace of the Malaysian plane.
Better tracking technology could have helped rescuers and
investigators quickly locate MH370, which is presumed to have
crashed with 239 people on board in a remote part of the Indian
Ocean.
Some airlines already track their aircraft around the world,
but procedures vary widely. Airline industry leaders have said
keeping track of their aircraft in real time could push up
ticket prices for passengers. The industry also wants
governments to foot part of the bill.
French crash investigators recommended better tracking in
the aftermath of the 2009 crash of Air France 447 in the
Atlantic Ocean.
