STOCKHOLM Oct 12 Loss-making Scandinavian
airline SAS will announce a new package of cost cuts
soon as it looks to counter pressure from an economic downturn
and long-term overcapacity in the industry, Danish online
magazine Takeoff.dk wrote on Friday.
SAS has not posted a full-year profit since 2007 and has
only been in the black three years out of the last 11.
A series of savings packages - the latest aimed at reducing
annual costs by around 5 billion Swedish crowns ($748 million) -
have begun to reverse the tide and the company reported a small
profit in the second quarter.
Takeoff.dk, citing sources, said SAS would soon announce
new, wide-ranging structural measures - including reducing staff
costs by 15 percent through pay cuts and changes to work
conditions.
The new measures could also include asset disposals, it
said.
SAS spokeswoman Malin Selander said the company was looking
at a range of options to reduce costs and improve efficiency.
"No decisions have been taken," she said. "We are gathering
information."
The pan-Scandinavian airline, half-owned by Sweden, Norway
and Denmark, posted a pretax profit of 371 million Swedish
crowns ($55.5 million) in the second quarter reversing a
first-quarter loss 1.1 billion crowns.
The company has not given a forecast for the full year
blaming economic uncertainty. It reports third-quarter results
on Nov. 8.
SAS last week said in a statement that its group passenger
traffic rose 8.3 percent year-on-year in September after a 6.9
percent gain in August. The group also said that its load factor
improved by 1.9 percentage points to 76.5 percent.