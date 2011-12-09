MUMBAI Dec 9 India's tax officials have
frozen 11 bank accounts of Kingfisher Airlines and 10
of Air India earlier this month as they have failed to
pay their service tax dues, an official from the Mumbai service
tax department said on Friday.
State-run carrier Air India owes the department 1.5 billion
rupees, while India's third largest airline Kingfisher owes the
department 700 million rupees for the April-August period, said
S.K.Solanki, commissioner of service tax (zone 1, Mumbai
commissionerate) of the Central Board of Excise and Customs.
Service tax is an indirect tax which is imposed on services
called "taxable services."
Many Indian carriers including state-run Air India are
troubled by rising fuel costs and price wars emanating from
intense competition causing investors and government to worry
about their survival.
The Vijay Mallya owned Kingfisher is desperately scouting
for funds from potential investors and more cushion from its
banks to keep afloat.
Shares of Kingfisher Airlines fell over 5 percent in early
trades on Friday.
"Most likely the Air India accounts maybe opened today as
they have promised to pay 8 crores (80 million rupees) by
Monday," Solanki said.
"Kingfisher has still not got back to us."
An Air India spokesman said the airline has made part
payment and the accounts are in the process of being defreezed,
while a Kingfisher spokesman declined to comment.
Bank accounts for Kingfisher Airlines were frozen for two
days in November as well, but were subsequently opened up after
the airline promised to pay the dues, Solanki said.
Kingfisher, whose current debt stands at over 65 billion
rupees, has a negative networth.
It aims to cut debt to 37.2 billion rupees through sale and
lease back of aircraft, sale of a property in Mumbai and
conversion of rupee loans into lower interest foreign loans.
Air India, whose financial restructuring plan was approved
by a consortium of lenders, includes extension of the tenure of
about $4 billion of working capital loans as well as converting
some of the loans into equity.
