LONDON Nov 28 Airlines are cutting
flights into London's largest airport on Wednesday because of
fears of long delays and overcrowding when border staff join a
mass strike over public sector pensions.
Airports operator BAA, owned by Spanish infrastructure group
Ferrovial, has warned of delays of up to 12 hours for
passengers arriving at London Heathrow, Europe's busiest
airport. It has asked airlines to halve the number of
international passengers flying into Britain on
Wednesday.
Around two million public sector workers, including UK
Border Agency (UKBA) staff, are set to walk out on Wednesday
over reforms that will make them work longer and pay more for
their pensions, part of a raft of austerity measures imposed by
the Conservative-led coalition aimed at cutting Britain's budget
deficit.
Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways on Monday said it had cancelled
three flights to London's Heathrow airport on Wednesday, Nov.
30. and reduced capacity on another service, while Dubai's
Emirates said it may be forced to cancel some
services.
Heathrow's largest carrier British Airways, and
Britain's Virgin Atlantic and bmi have
encouraged customers not to fly into Britain on Nov. 30 and said
they would allow passengers to switch flights to a different
date free of charge.
"This is another serious kick in the teeth for UK Plc --
Britain cannot afford to be closed for business," a Virgin
Atlantic spokesman said.
"Along with airport operators, wider aviation industry and
other airlines, we are in continued discussions with government
and UKBA about possible contingencies."
Passengers arriving on international flights into London or
transferring through London onto a domestic flight will be hit,
but those departing the capital or travelling on UK domestic
flights will be unaffected.
The British government is flying home embassy staff and
training volunteers from other departments to reinforce during
the strike and help ensure passports are checked as quickly as
possible at ports and airports.
London's second largest airport, Gatwick, has also asked
airlines to rebook passengers.
The UKBA has said it expects to perform at less than 50
percent productivity on Wednesday.
(Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)