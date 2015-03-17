BERLIN, March 17 Emirates airline says it will
counter all allegations of unfair subsidies made by U.S.
airlines and will expect an apology once it has done so, the
carrier's president said on Tuesday.
A coalition of Delta Air Lines Inc, United
Continental Holdings Inc, American Airlines Group Inc
and their labour unions have accused Gulf rivals of
receiving more than $40 billion in government subsidies.
"There is a lot of low hanging fruit in the report which we
will find it extremely easy to respond to," Tim Clark told
journalists in a briefing in Washington broadcast via webcast
and which coincided with an aviation summit sponsored by the
U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
He described an allegation in the report that the carrier
was bailed out of $4 billion of fuel hedge losses as "tosh".
"Let me tell you that some of the figures in there were
factually incorrect - the conclusions that were drawn were
incorrect and we will put the record straight with regard to the
fuel hedge," he said.
"We will rebut all the things that are said about us. Once
we have done that, I expect to be given the benefit of an
apology from people who have actually made these allegations,"
he said.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Nadia Saleem in Dubai; Editing
by Caroline Copley)