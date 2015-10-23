* Passengers want information as early as possible
By Victoria Bryan
HAMBURG, Germany, Oct 23 Airlines want to keep
their passengers better informed from the moment they leave
home, going beyond simple flight delay information to try to
ease travel stresses and ensure customer loyalty.
The industry must offer a more seamless journey for
travellers, especially with the number of people flying expected
to double from an annual level of 3.5 billion in 20 years,
delegates at this week's World Passenger Symposium in Hamburg
said.
While travelling can never be entirely stress-free,
improving the flow of information and providing automatic
rebooking could help ease frustrations when delays do occur.
Giving passengers information on everything from security
and immigration waiting times to public transport delays or
traffic jams could also help airlines to retain customers in a
highly competitive market.
Philippe Der Arslanian, vice president digital and
merchandising at travel technology company Amadeus IT,
said happier passengers would be more open to making additional
purchases while travelling.
"Upsell, don't upset," he told the conference.
Airlines should also communicate more information on delays
or route changes so that services such as car hire and hotels
can be rebooked automatically, without the passenger having to
fret, said Tony Tyler, director general of the International Air
Transport Association (IATA).
In an example of an effort to make journeys easier,
Lufthansa on Friday said it was teaming up with
Postbus to sell tickets for bus routes to Munich
airport as part of the flight booking.
If the bus is delayed, then passengers who booked with
Lufthansa will be automatically booked on to the next flight.
Delegates also expressed hope that technology will
facilitate smoother, faster journeys through airports. For
example, if bags could be scanned more efficiently, that would
avoid the need for people to unpack and then repack their hand
luggage during security checks.
"It's about things happening smoothly without interrupting
the flow... where everything gets out of the way of the
customer," Tyler told journalists.
