BERLIN Oct 9 The head of Emirates Airlines, one
of the world's largest carriers, said there was no need to
improve modern aircraft tracking systems even after a commercial
jet disappeared earlier this year, according to Spiegel
magazine.
The disappearance of Malaysian Airlines flight
MH370 on a Boeing 777 jet in March has led to calls for
real-time tracking of aircraft, and an airline-industry-led task
force is looking at ways of improving tracking.
Tim Clark, president of Emirates Airline, told
the German online magazine that modern planes already had the
necessary equipment but measures should be taken to ensure
pilots can't turn off tracking devices.
"The Boeing 777 is already one of the most advanced planes
in the world, with the most modern communications systems,"
Clark was quoted as saying in an interview published on
Thursday.
He said it was already difficult to turn off current
tracking systems such as transponders and the ACARS system,
which some suspect may have occurred in the case with MH370, but
that plane manufacturers should work to make them impossible to
switch off.
"We have to ensure that ACARS runs continuously. If that
happens, then we can monitor planes over the seas, and then we
wouldn't need extra tracking systems."
The task force looking at plane tracking, due to give
recommendations in September, said draft proposals would be
delayed, possibly until December.
International search efforts have centred around the plane's
suspected crash site in a remote part of the Indian Ocean,
identified via vague satellite signals, have so far failed to
find any trace of the plane. Clark said this was unusual.
"Experience shows that when a plane crashes into water, you
can always find something. But in this instance, we haven't
found a single scrap of evidence that the plane is there. Just
the satellite handshakes, and even those I have my doubts
about," he said.
A report published by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau
on Wednesday suggested that the underwater search should be
prioritised further south within the wide search area it had
previously identified.
Clark said Malaysia Airlines faced an uphill struggle in
restoring its fortunes after the twin tragedies of MH370 and
MH17, which was shot down over eastern Ukraine in June.
"As an industry we have to help the company get back on its
feet. But with such a damaged brand, it will be incredibly
tough."
