PARIS/MONTREAL, Sept 22 Global aviation
regulators are being urged to delay plans to introduce mandatory
tracking of passenger jets, 18 months after the disappearance of
Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, according to an industry
magazine report.
The move to require all aircraft using remote skies to
report their position every 15 minutes is the first stage in a
broader plan under discussion at the United Nations' aviation
agency, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
It follows widespread calls for better aircraft tracking
triggered by the disappearance of MH370 in March last year
carrying 239 passengers and crew.
ICAO has set a deadline for November 2016 for airlines to
install tracking technology.
But the timetable for the plan has faced opposition from an
advisory group that ICAO itself established, the Normal Aircraft
Tracking Implementation Initiative (NATII), according to the
report in Air Traffic Management magazine.
NATII, which includes airlines and governments, argues that
it could lead to flight diversions and cancellations if the
tracking system goes down, the magazine said. The group has
urged ICAO policymakers to delay the plan by another two years,
the report added.
Other aviation sources have said airlines are balking at the
speed of implementation, in part because of the cost, fearing
that any rapid decisions could be overtaken by new technology.
An ICAO source familiar with the matter said several nations
had also expressed concerns that the 2016 deadline was too soon
because of the planning and training that would be needed.
ICAO has defended the proposed 15-minute position-reporting
rule for planes, saying it is something that can be put in place
quickly while it develops more stringent tracking standards.
According to the agency's working papers, most long-haul
aircraft already have systems that can transmit their position.
But they are not always turned on, and in some locations,
including polar routes, there are gaps in satellite coverage. In
those cases, radio communication could be a useful backstop.
The European Union is meanwhile pursuing plans to impose
flight tracking that could lead to even tighter rules.
An upcoming EU regulation would not mandate a specific
interval for position updates, but this would be left to the
European Aviation Safety Agency which sources say is leaning
towards a three-minute interval.
Each extra minute can significantly affect the search area
in the event of a crash over water or remote areas.
In 2009, an Air France jet - whose maintenance systems were
reporting its position every 10 minutes - vanished in the South
Atlantic, leaving investigators a 17,000-square-km area to look
for the jet. Its main wreckage was found after two years.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Allison Lampert, Allison Martell;
Editing by Pravin Char)