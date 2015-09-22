(Changes sourcing to ICAO report from trade magazine; adds
PARIS/MONTREAL, Sept 22 Global aviation
regulators are urged to delay by two years plans to require
automated tracking of passenger planes to avoid a repeat of the
disappearance of Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 in 2014,
according to a report by the United Nations' aviation agency
seen by Reuters.
The plan to require all aircraft flying in remote areas to
report their position every 15 minutes is the first stage in a
broader plan under discussion at the United Nations' aviation
agency, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
The deadline was originally November 2016 but an advisory
group to ICAO has recommended a delay to November 2018 to give
carriers more time to implement it, according to the Sept. 1
report.
The group also recommended that ICAO consider requiring
automated tracking systems. When the 15-minute plan was first
proposed, ICAO said the small number of long-haul aircraft that
do not have tracking equipment on board would have the option of
reporting their position over radio, which meant no airline
would be required to retrofit their planes.
But the advisory group, called the Normal Aircraft Tracking
Implementation Initiative (NATII) said manual reports could
distract pilots, causing safety problems, and might not be
accurate. It made the recommendations after consulting with
airlines that fly in remote areas and running a "table top
exercise" to test tracking procedures.
An ICAO source familiar with the matter said several nations
had also expressed concerns that the 2016 deadline was too soon
because of the planning and training that would be needed.
Other aviation sources have said airlines are balking at the
2016 deadline, in part because of the cost, fearing that any
rapid decisions could be overtaken by new technology.
ICAO has called the 15-minute position-reporting rule a
"foundational" standard that could be put in place quickly while
it develops more stringent tracking standards.
The European Union is pursuing more stringent plans. The
European Aviation Safety Agency is leaning toward a three-minute
interval, sources say.
Each extra minute can significantly affect the search area
in the event of a crash over water or remote areas.
In 2009, an Air France jet - whose maintenance systems were
reporting its position every 10 minutes - vanished in the South
Atlantic, leaving investigators a 17,000-square-km
(6,600-square-mile) area to look for the jet. Its main wreckage
was found after two years.
