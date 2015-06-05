WASHINGTON, June 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Flight
attendants in the United States are calling for the government
to step up action against human trafficking by funding mandatory
training to help them spot victims in the air.
The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA), the world's
largest flight attendant union, said its 50,000 members from 18
airlines can act as a massive network of trained eyes in the
skies, potentially saving millions of lives.
The call came two years after U.S. authorities launched an
anti-trafficking campaign called Blue Lightning to encourage
airlines to train personnel on how to identify potential
traffickers and report suspicious activity to police.
"As aviation's first responders, we are charged with the
safety, health and security of the passengers in our care," AFA
International President Sara Nelson said in a statement on
Friday.
"Traffickers steal lives. But for a window of time, we can
see it, report it and law enforcement can bring justice.
Trafficking victims are "hidden in plane site", the union
said on its website.
The U.S. government has estimated that between 14,500 and
17,500 people are trafficked into the United States each year
for forced labour and the sex industry, in addition to thousands
more transported around the country to work in slavery.
Globally it is estimated about 36 million people are living
in slavery generating about $150 billion a year in profits for
their exploiters.
The U.S. government agencies responsible for transportation
have a computer-based training module and printed material
available, while the union offers its members tips on how to
recognize victims of trafficking.
But AFA wants to go further and is calling on Congress to
make the training program mandatory for the aviation industry
and to allocate government money to finance this.
It did not provide a cost estimate and was not immediately
available for further comment.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which leads the
government's Blue Lightning programme, was not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Stella Dawson; Editing by Belinda Goldsmith;
Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm
of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's
rights, corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)