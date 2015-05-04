BERLIN May 4 European aviation safety
regulators introduced new training requirements on Monday to
help prevent accidents by pilots losing control of planes
in-flight, such as during a stall or in bad weather.
The International Air Transport Association said that while
these incidents were rare, they were deadly.
In one such accident, an Air France jet flying
between Rio de Janeiro and Paris plunged into the Atlantic Ocean
during a storm in June, 2009, killing all 228 people on board.
The new rules will include training on stall recovery,
dealing with situations where the plane's nose is too low or too
high, and also include more training on environmental hazards
such as thunderstorms and weather zones like the turbulent
Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).
The move by the Cologne-based European Aviation Safety
Agency (EASA) follows voluntary guidelines made by the United
Nations International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) last
year, and prescribe training on both preventing and recovering
from in-air upsets.
EASA said it expected the new requirements, which European
airlines and commercial business jet operators have until May
2016 to implement, to result in a one-off cost of 12.5 million
euros ($14 million).
The new training should also cover the "startle" effect that
pilots can experience when unexpected problems arise, as well as
how to deal with other issues such as spatial disorientation.
The Air France flight was flying through the ITCZ when it
crashed, as was an AirAsia A320 plane that crashed on
Dec. 28 into the Java Sea, though the final results of that
investigation are still pending.
The investigation into the Air France disaster showed that
despite repeated stall warnings, the confused co-pilot kept
pulling backwards on the stick, rather than pushing the nose
down to recover from the stall. (reut.rs/nHRIZX)
"A number of accidents in the recent years have demonstrated
that Loss of Control remains a major area of concern for
aviation safety and should be tackled with the highest
priority," EASA Executive Director Patrick Ky said in a
statement on Monday.
Pilot associations in Europe have been pushing for improved
training standards and especially for more focus on basic flying
skills, which many feel have been neglected due to increasing
automation of cockpits and cost pressures.
The European Cockpit Association, which represents over
38,000 pilots in 37 European countries, said pilot training had
been gradually slimmed down over the past decade, both by the EU
regulator and by the airlines.
"What Europe needs is to stem this trend," said Philip von
Schoeppenthau, the ECA secretary general. "EASA's focus on
training for loss of control and upset recovery is very
welcome."
