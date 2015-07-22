BERLIN, July 22 Turkish Airlines is
considering starting flights with its low-cost unit AnadoluJet
to Germany, France and Britain, although no decision has yet
been taken, the carrier's chief executive told a German paper.
Next summer is being considered as a possible time for
AnadoluJet to start flights to Germany, Turkish Airlines CEO
Temil Kotil was quoted as saying by German daily Handelsblatt in
an advance copy of a story to be published on Thursday.
"The tickets are on average 30 to 40 percent cheaper than
Turkish Airlines flights," Kotil told the paper.
AnadoluJet was founded in 2008 and has 31 planes, according
to its website, and flies domestic routes within Turkey.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)