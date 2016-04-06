(Adds details on airports, load factor, freight)
MONTREAL, April 6 Global airline passenger
traffic grew 6.8 percent in 2015, with the Middle East region
growing the fastest, preliminary data released on Wednesday by
the United Nations' civil aviation agency showed.
U.S. carriers were ranked the top three in the world by
revenue passenger kilometer, American Airlines Group
taking the top position, the International Civil Aviation
Organization said in a statement.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was the
world's busiest airport by number of passengers, followed by
Beijing Capital International Airport and Dubois International
Airport, ICAO said.
The global load factor, which measures how much of an
airline's passenger carrying capacity is used, hit a 10-year
high of 80.2 percent in 2015 because of improved air carrier
optimization. North America recorded the highest load factor
globally, at about 83.5 percent.
Global freight traffic grew more slowly last year, despite
strong gains in passenger volume, reflecting stagnating world
trade development, ICAO said. Global freight traffic grew 2.2
percent last year, compared with 4.9 percent in 2014.
(Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Grant McCool)