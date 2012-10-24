Oct 24 Two unions that represent airline and
transit workers in the United States and Australia said on
Wednesday they have formed an alliance in a bid to coordinate
activities globally.
The Transport Workers Union of America, which represents
more than 200,000 workers at U.S. airlines such as AMR Corp's
American and Southwest Airlines as well as
public transit systems, is teaming up with the Transport
Workers' Union of Australia to set up the Trans-Pacific
Transport Unions Alliance.
The unions plan to share best practices on research and
campaign strategies, and hope to gain more influence in dealing
with privatization issues, multi-national employers and
corporate airline alliances. They plan to woo other labor groups
to expand their alliance.
"The companies in the aviation industry are adopting similar
and often exactly the same strategies against the aviation
community," said Tony Sheldon, national secretary of the
Australia union, which has 60,000 members that include workers
at Qantas Airways, in an interview.
Qantas has been moving to cut costs, and in August cancelled
orders for 35 Boeing Dreamliner jets after it posted a full-year
net loss for the first time in 17 years.
Jim Little, international president of the U.S. group, said
the challenges the Australia union faces at Qantas mirrored
issues his union is confronting at American Airlines, which has
moved to cut labor costs after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
last year.
"Transportation unions have to coordinate activity around
the globe to match activity by international companies in the
transportation sector," Little said.