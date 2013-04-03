By Michael Sin
| SYDNEY, April 3
A Samoan airline that says it is
the world's first carrier to charge passengers by their weight
rather than per seat defends the plan as the fairest way to fly,
in some cases actually ending up cheaper than conventional
tickets.
Samoa Air, which opened in 2012, asks passengers to declare
their personal weight during booking, which is then charged per
kilogram (2.2 lb) at a rate dependent on flight length. The
customers will also be weighed at the check-in counter.
"The industry has this concept that all people throughout
the world are the same size," Samoa Air CEO Chris Langton told
Reuters. "Aeroplanes always run on weight, irrespective of
seats."
"There is no doubt in my mind that this is the concept of
the future. This is the fairest way of you travelling with your
family, or yourself."
Though the airline instituted the plan last November, it
caught attention last week when the carrier began international
flights to neighbouring American Samoa and coincided with the
publication of a report by a Norwegian economist suggesting that
airlines should charge obese passengers more.
The Pacific Islands contain some of the world's most
prevalent countries for obesity, many ranking in the top 10,
according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Samoa is
ranked number four, with 59.6 percent of the population
considered obese, said the most recent 2008 WHO report.
According to Samoa Air's latest schedule, the airline
charges up to WS$1.32 ($0.57) per kg for domestic flights and
WS$2.40 ($1.03) per kg for its only international flight to
American Samoa, around 250 miles (402 km). A 150 kg person
flying one-way internationally would be charged $154.50.
Children under 12 are charged 75 percent of the adult rate,
with fares also based on weight. Any overweight baggage is
calculated at the same rate as the passenger's personal weight.
The plan could actually prove cheaper in some cases, such as
for families travelling with small children, and Langton said
customer feedback has mainly been "amazingly positive".
"When the initial shock has worn off, there's been nothing
but support," said Langton. "People who are up around 200 kg
recognise...they're paying (for) 200 kg, so they deserve to get
200 kg of comfort," he added.
(WS$1 = $0.431)
