By Jean Paul Arouff
| PORT LOUIS, June 12
PORT LOUIS, June 12 Air Mauritius has
swung to a full-year loss, hit by higher fuel costs, increased
competition, fewer visitors to the Indian Ocean island during
the euro zone crisis, and foreign exchange woes.
"If external factors do not deteriorate, the airline is
expected to post considerably lower losses at the end of the
(current) financial year," the carrier said on Tuesday.
It made a 29.2 million euros ($37 million) loss in the year
to March, having made an 11.1 million profit in 2010/11. Fuel
costs rose a third to 47.8 million euros.
"The results ... are a reflection of the daunting challenges
faced by the airline industry over the past year," chairman
Kamal Taposeea said.
Air Mauritius posted a loss per share of 0.29 euro per
share, compared with earnings per share of 0.11 euro in 2010/11.
($1 = 0.7993 euro)
