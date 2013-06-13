By Jean Paul Arouff
PORT LOUIS, June 13 Air Mauritius on
Thursday reported a full-year pretax loss of 2.3 million euros
($3.07 million), hit by high fuel prices and the global downturn
but said it would return to profitability next year.
The Indian Ocean island national airline had posted a loss
of 29.2 million euros in 2012.
"The results showed clearly that we are on the right track
with our 7-step plan," Chief Executive Officer Andre Viljoen
said in a statement. "The objective of this programme is to
enable the company to return to profitability at the end of its
financial year in 2013/2014."
Mauritius is a popular holiday destination, famous for its
azure seas, white beaches and luxury spas. But the European
economic slowdown has weighed heavily on tourism.
Air Mauritius said its loss per share fell to 0.02 euros from
0.29 a year ago. Its stock closed higher 0.3 percent at 14.05
rupees.
($1 = 0.7498 euros)
