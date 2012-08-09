Toshiba asks Western Digital again to drop challenge to Toshiba's chip business sale
TOKYO, June 7 Toshiba Corp on Wednesday asked Western Digital Corp once again to stop challenging the Japanese conglomerate's plans to sell its chip business.
PORT LOUIS Aug 9 Air Mauritius reported a quarterly pretax loss of 10.1 million euros ($12.5 million), hit by high fuel prices and a weak euro, and said those factors would continue to weigh on it going forward.
Its loss per share for the April-June period - its first quarter - fell to 0.10 euro from 0.11 euro, the airline said on Thursday. It made an 11.6 million euro loss in the 2011 period.
Without the weakening of the euro against the dollar, the loss would have been 2.4 million euros, chief executive Andre Viljoen said.
While Mauritius is a popular holiday destination, the fragile economic situation in Europe has hit the airline and the island's tourism industry hard.
Air Mauritius stock closed down 0.9 percent at 10.30 rupees. ($1 = 0.8093 euro) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Dan Lalor)
LONDON, June 7 Taiwan's Evergreen and Hong Kong's OOCL said on Wednesday they had suspended shipping services to Qatar in another sign of trade pressure on the state after Arab states severed diplomatic ties this week.