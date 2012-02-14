PORT LOUIS Feb 14 Air Mauritius swung to a nine-month pretax loss and warned on Tuesday results for the full year ending March 31 would be "significantly impacted" by a worse-than-expected economic environment.

The national carrier said persistent high fuel prices, volatility in the euro/dollar exchange rate and Europe's festering debt crisis were hurting demand in its main markets.

"The current situation is worse than (the) initial forecast and ... the Company's results for the Financial Year ending 31 March 2012 will be significantly impacted," it said in a cautionary announcement.

The group posted a 21.1 million euro pretax loss in the nine months to Dec. 31 compared with a 6.3 million euro profit during the same period a year earlier, due partly to a 14 percent increase in operating expenses.

"This increase is mainly attributable to a 39 percent average increase in the price of jet fuel," the airline said, adding it would suspend a number of loss-making routes.

The results were released before the 0600 GMT market opening.

Air Mauritius' share price has fallen 31 percent in the last 12 months, the second-worst performer on the island's benchmark SEMDEX index, closing at 13.50 rupees ($0.47) on Monday, Thomson Reuters data showed. ($1 = 29.0000 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)