Feb 9 Private equity firm Bain Capital LLC is
exploring a sale of Air Medical Group Holdings Inc in a deal
that could value the U.S. helicopter ambulance company at around
$2 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with
the matter.
Bain is working with investment bank Barclays Plc
on an auction for Air Medical, the people said on Monday. Air
Medical has annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortization of more than $200 million, the people added.
The people asked not to be identified because the sale
process is confidential. A Bain spokeswoman had no immediate
comment while Barclays declined to comment. An Air Medical
representative did not respond to a request for comment.
Based in Lewisville, Texas, Air Medical operates a fleet of
222 helicopters and 25 airplanes from locations in 27 states. It
provides emergency transportation services to more than 75,000
critically ill patients annually.
Bain acquired Air Medical in 2010 from private equity firms
Brockway Moran & Partners Inc and MVP Capital Partners in a $1
billion deal.
Air Methods Corp, a publicly listed peer of Air
Medical, trades at 8.2 times its projected 12-month earnings,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
