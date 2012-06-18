WELLINGTON, June 19 National carrier Air New Zealand on Tuesday appointed Chirstopher Luxon as its new chief executive officer, taking over from Rob Fyfe when the popular chief leaves the company in late December.

Luxon currently serves as Air New Zealand's group general manager international airline, having joined the airline in May 2011. Previously, Luxon worked at Unilever, where he headed the consumer brands giant's Canadian business.

"Christopher has world class strategic, commercial, leadership and stakeholder management capabilities proven across multiple markets," Chairman John Palmer said in a statement.

"These have been highly evident to the Air New Zealand Board in the year that he has been with the company and we have seen him affect positive commercial outcomes in our toughest operating division."

Luxon's appointment comes as Air New Zealand's businesses have been struggling to pass higher fuel costs to passengers in a weaker global economic climate.

It reported a 61 percent fall in first half profits as fuel prices pushed higher, and said it would be challenging to achieve the same full-year profits as in 2010/11.

Air New Zealand's share price closed at NZ$0.865 on Monday, hovering near a three-year low hit earlier this month.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)