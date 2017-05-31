A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
LONDON, June 23 Another wobble in commodity-related shares saw UK bluechips extend their underperformance against continental European peers on Friday.
WELLINGTON, June 1 Air New Zealand on Thursday upwardly revised its outlook for 2017, saying it expected earnings before tax to exceed NZ$525 million ($371.81 million).
The airline had said in reporting its half-year results in February that it forecast full-year earnings of NZ$475 million to NZ$525 million.
If the forecast results are met, they would be the airline's second-highest ever after it posted record earnings before tax of NZ$663 million in full-year 2016 thanks to a booming New Zealand economy and record tourism levels.
($1 = 1.4120 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Dan Grebler)
ISTANBUL, June 23 Turkey's defence minister said on Friday his country had no plans to review its military base in Qatar and that any demand for its closure would represent interference in Ankara's relations with the Gulf state.