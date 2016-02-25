* H1 net profit jumps to NZ$338 mln, matches expectations

* Jet fuel prices down 44 pct, revenue up 12pct

* Now targets FY pre-tax earnings of NZ$800 mln (Recasts, adds comment from CEO)

By Charlotte Greenfield and Rebecca Howard

WELLINGTON, Feb 25 Air New Zealand Ltd said growing numbers of tourists combined with a sharp drop in fuel costs lifted it to a record first-half profit, leaving the airline on course for best-ever annual earnings as it reaps the benefit of new global routes.

Citing record tourism inflows into New Zealand and a 44 percent drop in jet fuel prices, the airline said net profit more than doubled in the six months ended Dec. 31 to NZ$338 million ($225 million), in line with expectations. Operating revenue rose 12.3 percent to NZ$2.698 billion.

The profit surge comes as other global carriers reap the benefit of slumping oil prices after years of seeing profit dented by high operating costs and stiff competition. Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd also posted record profits this week as the lower oil price shrank its biggest single overhead.

"If we deliver the outlook we announced, it will be a very big record year," Chief Executive Christopher Luxon said in an interview after the company said it now expects earnings before tax for the full year of more than NZ$800 million.

He said the carrier would continue to expand, launching flights to destinations like Vietnam after increasing routes to the United States, Argentina and China in 2015.

Luxon played down the role played by lower fuel costs in the airline's earnings.

"It's driven by our revenue performance which is really about our growth and ability to attract increasing numbers of travellers," Luxon said. "Tourism is on fire."

Statistics New Zealand reported separately on Thursday that visitor arrivals grew to a record 3.17 million in the 12 months through end-January, up 11 percent from a year earlier. According to Luxon, Air New Zealand brings 40 percent of those tourists to the country.

The stock initially ticked up on numbers that were largely as expected and closed 1.9 percent lower, as some investors took profits rather than risk a potential future rebound in oil prices. The benchmark ended down 0.1 percent.

"It's a pretty good result but more important was the strong full-year profit signal and capacity growth signals," said Brad Gordon, investment adviser at Macquarie Equities.

While low fuel prices boosted profits, Gordon said, in the longer term gains would likely taper off. "Short term it's certainly helping them, but eventually competition will bring yields down," said Gordon. (Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)