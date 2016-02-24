(Adds broker comment, market reaction)
By Charlotte Greenfield
WELLINGTON Feb 25 Air New Zealand
posted record half-year profits on Thursday as the airline
expanded routes helped by low fuel prices and a tourism boom.
The airline announced its net profit after tax jumped 154
percent to NZ$338 million ($225 million) and that the group's
capacity had risen 16 percent.
The performance was driven by the airline adding
international flights as oil prices dropped and New Zealand
attracted record tourism inflows.
CEO Christopher Luxon said the company would continue to
focus on expanding its services and would start seasonal flights
to Vietnam in June.
"Our network will provide more frequency, more routes and
competitive prices throughout New Zealand and the Pacific Rim,
combined with modern aircraft offering better operating
economics," Luxon said in a statement.
The airline had already increased flights to the United
States, Argentina and China in 2015.
It is targeting earnings before tax for the full year to
exceed NZ$800 million and announced an interim dividend of 10
cents per share, a rise of 54 percent.
"It's a pretty good result but more important was the strong
full year profit signal and capacity growth signals," said Brad
Gordon, investment adviser at Macquarie Equities.
Low oil prices were a boost to profits, but in the longer
term the gains would likely taper off, according to analysts.
"Short term it's certainly helping them, but eventually
competition will bring yields down," said Gordon.
Air New Zealand shares rose 1.22 percent in morning trading
to NZ$2.90, their highest level in almost three weeks.
($1 = 1.5017 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)