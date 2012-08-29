* Airline returns to black in H2
* Expects to more than double earnings for 2013
* Shares jump 7 pct to 9-month high
(Adds analyst comment, updates share price)
By Naomi Tajitsu
WELLINGTON, Aug 30 Air New Zealand
reported a return to profit in the second half of the year on
Thursday and said it expected to more than double earnings for
2013 as passenger numbers pick up.
Lower fuel and maintenance costs pushed net profit after tax
to NZ$33 million in the six months to June 30, bouncing back
from a loss of NZ$17 million a year ago.
The airline's performance was in contrast to Australian
rival Qantas Airways, which last week reported a net
loss for the first time in 17 years due to its international
division.
"They're certainly in a much better position than Qantas and
Virgin in Australia. They're dealing with fuel costs quite
well...and it's very positive guidance," said Mark Whittaker,
portfolio manager at Milford Asset Management.
Air New Zealand shares jumped more than 7 percent to
NZ$0.965, their highest since early December. Shares have been
largely flat since the start of the year, against an 11 percent
climb in the benchmark NZX-50 index.
The airline said growth in international passenger numbers
was held back by weak demand in Europe and Japan, but it
maintained domestic passengers in the aftermath of the Rugby
World Cup in September-October.
Normalised profit before tax, which excludes fluctuations in
fuel hedging, rose to NZ$91 million for the year from NZ$75
million a year ago. The airline said it was targeting strong
growth.
"Despite the uncertain global economy, assuming our current
forecast of market demand and fuel prices at current elevated
levels, we expect to deliver a more than 100 percent improvement
in normalised earnings before taxation in the 2013 financial
year," Chairman John Palmer said in a statement.
The company declared a final dividend of 3.5 cents per
share, compared with 2.5 cents last year.
An improvement in domestic passenger yield boosted revenue,
while a rise in passenger and cargo loads helped to raise fuel
efficiency of the airline's fleet, helping its bottom line.
Air New Zealand reported an annual net profit after tax of
NZ$71 million ($56.9 million) down from NZ$81 million a year ago
but higher than market forecasts for around NZ$56 million,
according to a Thomson Reuters poll.
Weakness in the European and Japanese travel markets, along
with a doubling in the price of jet fuel in the past three years
have pressured Air New Zealand's bottom line.
It boosted its annual profit improvement target to NZ$250
million by 2015, from NZ$195 million stated six months ago.
The carrier has a near 20 percent stake in Australian
carrier Virgin Australia, with whom it has a commercial
alliance, to combat aggressive competition from Qantas and its
low cost offshoot Jetstar on routes between the two countries.
Air NZ Chief Executive Rob Fyfe is leaving at the end of the
year and will be replaced by the current group manager
international, Christopher Luxon.
Air New Zealand is one of five state owned assets, in which
the New Zealand government is planning to sell minority stakes
to raise up to NZ$7 billion so it can return to a budget surplus
by 2015.
However, the government has said Air NZ will likely be one
of the last sales and will be dependent on market conditions.
($1=NZ$1.25)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by Carol Bishopric)