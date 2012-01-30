WELLINGTON Jan 31 Air New Zealand said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Rob Fyfe has confirmed that this will be his last year at the helm of the national carrier.

Fyfe's decision to leave coincides with the end of his term as chairman of Star Alliance and will also see him complete four years as a board member of the International Air Transport Association, Air NZ said in a statement.

"We would expect significant international interest in the role and believe there are some very strong candidates from within Air New Zealand's existing executive management team, the airline said.

"There is no fixed time for when the decision will be made on the appointment of Air New Zealand's next Chief Executive Officer but a normal period would be roughly six months."

(Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)