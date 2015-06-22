WELLINGTON, June 22 Air New Zealand has
agreed to sell its SAFE Air maintenance business to an
Australian unit of Airbus Group for an undisclosed sum,
the national carrier said on Monday.
Safe Air has been sold to Airbus Group Australia Pacific
Ltd, which maintains helicopters and aircraft, including Royal
Australian Air Force Orion and Hercules planes.
"We've worked with Safe Air in the past and for us, bringing
the company into Airbus strengthens our position and potential
in New Zealand," said Jens Goennemann, Managing Director of
Airbus Group Australia Pacific.
Safe Air, based in the provincial town of Blenheim at the
top of the South Island, provides engineering support for
commercial and military customers, including the Royal New
Zealand Air Force.
The deal is expected to be settled next month, the companies
said.
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)