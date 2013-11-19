WELLINGTON Nov 19 The New Zealand government
said on Tuesday it has sold a 20 percent stake in the national
airline at market price, raising NZ$365 million ($305.07
million) as part of its privatisation programme to return to a
budget surplus and pay back debt.
Finance Minister Bill English said the government had sold
221 million shares in Air New Zealand Ltd at NZ$1.65
each, the same as its last traded price on Friday.
"The sell-down of shares has returned NZ$365 million, which
will now be allocated to the Future Investment Fund so we can
keep building new assets like schools and hospitals while
controlling government debt," English said in a statement. "This
brings the total share offer programme proceeds to almost NZ$4
billion after three partial sales."
The shares were sold to broking houses after a two-day
bookbuild, who were to sell on to retail and institutional
investors with preference to be given to local retail investors.
Craigs Investment Partners, Deutsche Bank and
Goldman Sachs have been appointed to run the share sale.
The government has retained a 53 percent stake in the
airline after the sell-down, but has a target in all its asset
sales for local ownership of between 85 percent and 90 percent.
($1 = 1.1965 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)