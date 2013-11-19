* Shares sold at NZ$1.65 each, near 5 1/2-yr high
* Price fair given Air NZ outperformance, fund manager says
* Sale takes govt asset divestment proceeds to NZ$3.93 bln
WELLINGTON, Nov 19 New Zealand's government has
raised NZ$365 million ($305.07 million) by selling 20 percent of
flag carrier Air New Zealand Ltd to help return its
budget to a surplus and repay debt.
The government is seeking NZ$5 billion from four asset sales
which it says will underpin economic recovery and lead to a
surplus by 2015. Opponents say the privatisation programme is
unpopular and rushed, resulting in assets being sold cheaply.
The government reduced its stake in Air New Zealand on
Tuesday to 53 percent by selling 221 million shares at NZ$1.65
each, the last traded price on Friday and near a 5 1/2-year high
of NZ$1.69 hit earlier this month.
"The sell-down of shares has returned NZ$365 million, which
will now be allocated to the Future Investment Fund so we can
keep building new assets like schools and hospitals while
controlling government debt," Minister of Finance Bill English
said in a statement.
Nearly half of the shares on offer were sold to domestic
institutions, whereas 16 percent were sold to overseas
institutions. Domestic retail investors bought the remainder.
FAIR PRICE
The price was in line with expectations and was fair given
Air New Zealand's soaring profit at a time when many other
airlines are struggling, said Shane Solly, portfolio manager at
Mint Asset Management in Auckland.
"The business is doing a very good job in what is a
challenging industry so it stands out globally," said Solly.
"The increased stock availability will assist in attracting
people to the stock."
Air New Zealand's annual profit more than doubled in the
year to June thanks to increased passenger numbers,
outperforming rivals such as Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd
which in past years have suffered dwindling passenger
numbers on international routes.
Air New Zealand has been filling more seats through
competitive pricing. Increasing routes to Asian countries, a
growing source of tourism dollars, has also helped its long-haul
flights turn a profit.
The airline is also expanding its New Zealand-Australia
operations, increasing its shareholding of Virgin Australia
Holdings Ltd to 25.9 percent last month.
DOMESTIC OWNERSHIP
Shares in Air New Zealand were sold after a two-day
book-building exercise to broking houses, who were to sell them
on to retail and institutional investors with preference toward
local retail investors.
The government targets 85 percent to 90 percent domestic
ownership of all assets sold under the current privatisation
programme.
Tuesday's transaction follows the sale of 49 percent of
Mighty River Power Ltd and 49 percent of Meridian
Energy Ltd, and brings the amount raised under the
programme to NZ$3.93 billion.
The government priced shares in Meridian Energy at the
bottom of its guidance range during its sale last month to
attract domestic retail investors, because shares in Mighty
River had fallen after their partial float in May.
Shares in Mighty River have fallen 14 percent since listing
and those in Meridian have slipped 5 percent. Air New Zealand
shares have surged 27.4 percent so far this year over which time
the benchmark NZX 50 index has gained 19.5 percent.
The government plans to sell a stake in Genesis Energy Ltd
in the first half of next year as part of the plan to
achieve a budget surplus of NZ$75 million in 2014/15.
Data released earlier this month showed it posted a
narrower-than-forecast fiscal deficit in the first three months
of the fiscal year started July due to a higher-than-expected
tax intake and lower expenses.
($1 = 1.1965 New Zealand dollars)
