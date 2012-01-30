* Sees profit for H1 and FY below its view
* Overcapacity leads to stiff competition
* Shares down 19 pct
Jan 30 British charter plane broker Air
Partner Plc forecast profit for the first half as well
as the full year to be below its expectation as overcapacity has
led to stiff competition in the commercial jet broking industry.
Shares of the company, which have lost about a third of
their value in the last six months, were trading down 18 percent
at 250 pence at 0806 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
In December, the company had cautioned on lower revenues in
its largest division -- commercial jet broking.
"Lower trading revenues, principally in the Commercial Jet
broking division, mean that underlying Group profit before tax
for the six months ended Jan. 31 will not meet the board's
initial expectations," Air Partner said in a statement.
The company expects overhead costs to be below its estimates
but higher than last year, on planned investments in recruiting
and training.
Air Partner, which last year launched an iPhone app for
private jet availability, had said a number of airline operators
and travel companies were reporting financial difficulties.