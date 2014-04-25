STOCKHOLM, April 25 A Norwegian Air
plane on route to Oslo from Copenhagen was diverted to land in
the Swedish city of Gothenburg on Friday after a passenger
claimed there was a bomb on board, according to Swedish police.
The aircraft, a Boeing 737, was safely evacuated and police
bomb technicians planned to search the plane. The person who
made the threat has been detained by the police.
The plane had 94 passengers and there are no known injuries,
the police wrote on their web page.
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton and
Tom Heneghan)