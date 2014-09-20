BAMAKO/PARIS, Sept 20 Investigators studying the
sudden plunge of an Air Algerie plane from an altitude of more
than 30,000 feet onto Malian scrubland in July still do not have
an explanation, they said on Saturday.
The McDonnell Douglas MD-83 aircraft on its way from the
Burkina Faso capital Ouagadougou to Algiers smashed onto the
ground on July 24 near the town of Gossi, killing all 116
passengers and crew.
"For the moment, there is not one particular lead that is
being given more importance than any other," Bernard Boudaille,
from France's BEA air accident investigator, said at a news
conference in Bamako.
French President Francois Hollande visited families of the
54 French victims to offer his support on Saturday, his office
said. The process of formally identifying the bodies is due to
be completed in early 2015, it said.
Officials have previously said they believe bad weather was
an important factor in the crash of flight AH5017 but have not
ruled out other factors.
Video footage of the crash site shortly after the accident
showed small pieces of often unidentifiable debris scattered
across a broad area.
N'Faly Cisse, head of Mali's investigation, said that one of
the challenges was that researchers had still not been able to
decrypt the messages on a cockpit voice recorder.
"We are continuing to work on it. We have contacted a number
of laboratories to have the maximum information," he said.
The automatic pilot function was switched off before the
crash, although it was not clear if this was a deliberate
decision of the pilot, said Cisse.
Flight recordings show no indication of turbulence before
the crash, he added, which would be typical in a heavy storm.
(Reporting by Adama Diarra and James Regan; Writing by Emma
Farge in Dakar; Editing by Dan Grebler)