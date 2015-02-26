* Engineers aim to have prototype in test flights within 12
months
* Australia has the technology and IP to corner the market
* 3D printing can cut production times from weeks to days
By Jane Wardell
SYDNEY, Feb 26 Australian researchers unveiled
the world's first 3D-printed jet engine on Thursday, a
manufacturing breakthrough that could lead to cheaper, lighter
and more fuel-efficient jets.
Engineers at Monash University and its commercial arm are
making top-secret prototypes for Boeing Co, Airbus Group
NV, Raytheon Co and Safran SA in a
development that could be the saviour of Australia's struggling
manufacturing sector.
"This will allow aerospace companies to compress their
development cycles because we are making these prototype engines
three or four times faster than normal," said Simon Marriott,
chief executive of Amaero Engineering, the private company set
up by Monash to commercialise the product.
Marriott said Amaero plans to have printed engine components
in flight tests within the next 12 months and certified for
commercial use within the next two to three years.
Australia has the potential to corner the market. It has one
of only three of the necessary large-format 3D metal printers in
the world - France and Germany have the other two - and is the
only place that makes the materials for use in the machine.
It is also the world leader in terms of intellectual
property (IP) regarding 3D printing for manufacturing.
"We have personnel that have 10 years experience on this
equipment and that gives us a huge advantage," Marriott told
Reuters by phone from the Avalon Airshow outside Melbourne.
3D printing makes products by layering material until a
three-dimensional object is created. Automotive and aerospace
companies use it for producing prototypes as well as creating
specialized tools, moldings and some end-use parts.
Marriott declined to comment in detail on Amaero's contracts
with companies, including Boeing and Airbus, citing commercial
confidentiality. Those contracts are expected to pay in part for
the building of further large format printers, at a cost of
around A$3.5 million ($2.75 million) each, to ramp up production
of jet engine components.
3D printing can cut production times for components from
three months to just six days.
Ian Smith, Monash University's vice-provost for research,
said it was very different to the melting, moulding and carving
of the past.
"This way we can very quickly get a final product, so the
advantages of this technology are, firstly, for rapid
prototyping and making a large number of prototypes quickly,"
Smith said. "Secondly, for being able to make bespoke parts that
you wouldn't be able to with classic engineering technologies."
($1 = 1.2734 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Paul Tait)