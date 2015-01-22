By Alwyn Scott
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 22 The U.S. air accident
investigation agency on Thursday urged adoption of systems to
shoot cockpit video in the crucial minutes before a crash, and
called for better tracking to find downed planes.
The agency also called for equipment to allow retrieval of
critical black box flight data without an underwater search.
The recommendations from the U.S. National Transportation
Safety Board follow a string of accidents in which wreckage and
black boxes were difficult or impossible to find, including
Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, which vanished last March.
They come as the industry and global regulators are working
on new equipment standards, but have been stymied by
disagreement over implementation and costs.
"Technology has reached a point where we shouldn't have to
search hundreds of miles of ocean floor in a frantic race to
find these valuable boxes," said Christopher Hart, acting
chairman of the NTSB. In an age when Google maps and smartphones
can track locations easily, "lost aircraft should be a thing of
the past."
The eight NTSB recommendations call for tracking systems to
be tamper-resistant and able to broadcast data to pinpoint the
location of a crash to within six nautical miles of impact. Some
current systems broadcast only every 10 minutes, creating a
potential 40 nautical mile radius search area, the NTSB said.
Cockpit image recorders, which the NTSB has recommended
before, could show the status of cockpit instruments prior to a
crash, helping piece together what went wrong, the NTSB said.
The U.S.-based Air Line Pilots Association, the world's
largest pilot union, said cockpit video would not improve
safety.
Efforts should be aimed at recording data of "higher quality
as opposed to video images, which are subject to
misinterpretation and may in fact lead investigators away from
accurate conclusions," ALPA President Capt. Tim Canoll said in a
statement.
Current black boxes consist of a flight data recorder and
cockpit voice recorder, and the NTSB recommended that these
should be upgraded to send out locator pings for 90 days
following a crash, instead of the current 30-day standard.
They also should be protected from being disabled.
Black boxes also should have a "means of recovery" that
doesn't require underwater search, the NTSB said. The industry
is debating using ejectable black boxes or streaming black box
data wirelessly from the cockpit. Ejectables have raised
concerns about malfunctions, and streaming the data has raised
privacy concerns.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)