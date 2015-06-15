By Irene Klotz
MELBOURNE, Fla., June 15
MELBOURNE, Fla., June 15 Brazilian aircraft
manufacturer Embraer SA will build an airplane seat
manufacturing plant in Titusville, Florida, expanding its
facilities in the region hit hard by the shutdown of NASA's
space shuttle program four years ago, officials said on Monday.
The facility, due to open in second half of 2016, will be
run by a California-based company which Embraer has acquired
and renamed Embraer Aero Seating Technologies.
Located just west of NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Central
Florida, the new plant will manufacture high-end seats for
Embraer's Phenom 100 and Phenom 300 business jets, which are
assembled in nearby Melbourne, Florida, company spokeswoman
Alyssa Ten Eyck said.
Embraer is in the process of a related $76 million expansion
to assemble its Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 business aircraft in
Melbourne as well. The expansion is due to be finished in late
2016.
The company also established an engineering and technology
center in Melbourne and a customer design center in 2014.
About 400 of Embraer's 800 Florida employees work in
Melbourne. Embraer expects to add another 850 jobs in Central
Florida, including 600 at the Legacy assembly plant, also in
Melbourne, 150 at the Titusville seat manufacturing plant
facility and about 100 more engineering positions in Melbourne.
"Embraer's footprint in Florida continues to grow," Florida
Governor Rick Scott said in a statement.
The new Embraer facility will be located at the Brevard
County-owned Spaceport Commerce Park in Titusville.
The North Brevard Economic Development Zone offered $2.5
million to offset construction costs and agreed to clear and
prepare about 15 acres of land.
