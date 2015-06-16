(Correcting number of jobs in 7th paragraph to 1,000 from
2,000))
By Irene Klotz
MELBOURNE, Fla., June 15 Brazilian aircraft
maker Embraer SA will build an airplane seat plant in
Titusville, Florida, expanding its facilities in a region hit
hard by the shutdown of NASA's space shuttle program four years
ago, officials said on Monday.
The facility, due to open in the second half of 2016, will
be run by a California-based company Embraer has acquired and
renamed Embraer Aero Seating Technologies.
Located just west of NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Central
Florida, the new plant will make high-end seats for Embraer's
Phenom 100 and Phenom 300 business jets, which are assembled in
nearby Melbourne, Florida, company spokeswoman Alyssa Ten Eyck
said.
Embraer is also investing $76 million in a related expansion
to assemble its Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 business aircraft in
Melbourne. The expansion should be finished in late 2016.
The company established an engineering and technology center
in Melbourne in 2014, and a customer design center in 2012.
About 400 of Embraer's 800 Florida employees work in
Melbourne. Embraer expects to add another 850 jobs in Central
Florida, including 600 at the Legacy assembly plant, 150 at the
Titusville facility, and about 100 more engineering positions in
Melbourne.
Embraer employment in Brevard County will surpass 1,000 by
2020, Gary Spulak, president of Embraer's U.S. subsidiary,
Embraer Aircraft Holding, said in an email.
The new Embraer facility will be located at the Brevard
County-owned Spaceport Commerce Park in Titusville.
The North Brevard Economic Development Zone offered $2.5
million to offset construction costs and agreed to clear and
prepare about 15 acres of land.
Embraer said its total investment in the project is $3.5
million.
Titusville was selected for the project after a multi-state
site selection processes, Spulak said.
"Titusville scored high in many of the factors important to
the success of the business," he added.
