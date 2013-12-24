Dec 24 Federal agents who detained a college
student after an airport screener found him carrying
Arabic-English flashcards with such words as "bomb" and
"terrorist" cannot be sued for their actions, a U.S. appeals
court said Tuesday.
Reversing a lower court ruling, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals in Philadelphia said three Transportation Security
Administration agents and two FBI agents were entitled to
qualified immunity over Nicholas George's five-hour detention at
Philadelphia International Airport on Aug. 29, 2009.
The decision does not affect George's related cases against
the federal government and Philadelphia police officers,
including one who handcuffed him early in the detention.
George, then 21, said he had been flying to California to
begin his senior year at Pomona College, where he was a double
major in physics and Middle Eastern studies.
He said agents detained him after finding the flashcards,
which he said were meant to help him understand what was being
discussed in Middle Eastern media, and a book critical of U.S.
foreign policy. George said he was asked if he knew "who did
9/11" and what language Osama bin Laden spoke.
Without ruling on the merits, a lower court judge in October
2011 said George could pursue his claims that the federal agents
violated his 1st and 4th Amendment rights.
But Chief Judge Theodore McKee, writing for a three-judge
3rd Circuit panel, said that "in a world where air passenger
safety must contend with such nuanced threats as attempts to
convert underwear into bombs and shoes into incendiary devices,"
the decision to detain George was reasonable.
McKee, an appointee of President Bill Clinton, agreed that
it was "beyond dispute" that the 1st Amendment entitled George
to possess the flashcards.
But he said TSA agents could consider that while some
flashcards contained words such as fat, thin, really, nice and
friendly, others had words such as bomb, terrorist, explosion
and attack.
"It is simply not reasonable to require TSA officials to
turn a blind eye to someone trying to board an airplane carrying
Arabic-English flashcards with words such as 'bomb,' 'to kill,'
etc," he said. "Basic common sense would allow those officials
to take reasonable and minimally intrusive steps to inquire into
the potential passenger's motivations."
Ben Wizner, an American Civil Liberties Union lawyer who
represents George, said in a phone interview that his client may
appeal and will pursue his case against the other defendants.
"It is hard to determine, from reading this opinion, what
materials might subject travelers to detention against their
will," Wizner said. "The court does not explain how possession
of Arabic-English flashcards by a college student gives rise to
any suspicion, much less reasonable suspicion."
The case is George v. Rehiel et al, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals, No. 11-4292.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)