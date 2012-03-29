March 29 A Pennsylvania man was arrested at Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday after checkpoint agents found flash powder and fireworks in his carry-on bag, authorities said.

The passenger, Joseph Picklo, 28, of Dallas, Pennsylvania, was being screened for a United Airlines flight to San Francisco when a plastic bottle filled with flash powder was found in his carry-on bag, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) said in a statement.

The Transportation Safety Administration said in a statement M-80 fireworks also were found in the bag.

The TSA agents found the items at 5:42 a.m. while screening the bag. The checkpoint was shut down for 40 minutes while the Philadelphia police bomb squad removed the items.

Picklo faces a federal charge of trying to carry an explosive device aboard a plane, the ATF said.

Victoria Lupica, an airport spokeswoman, said the man told officers he had not been aware that the items were in his bag.

Thursday's was the latest in a string of security issues involving U.S. airline travel this week.

On Tuesday, a JetBlue Airways flight from New York to Las Vegas was forced to land in Amarillo, Texas, after witnesses said the pilot yelled incoherently about religion and the 2001 hijack attacks and pounded on a locked cockpit door before passengers subdued him.

The same day, a passenger on a US Airways flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Fort Myers, Florida, was arrested after witnesses said she attacked members of the flight crew.