LONDON Oct 16 Edinburgh airport said jet fuel
supplies were being rationed on Tuesday because of a glitch
discovered last week at a Scottish refinery owned by Ineos
, forcing the refiner to halt deliveries.
"There has been a shortage of aircraft fuel across Scottish
airports caused by quality issues at Petroineos' Grangemouth
refinery which has meant we have had to ration our supplies" an
Edinburgh airport said in a statement, adding flights had not
been disrupted.
Ineos said the glitch affecting the production of jet fuel
had been resolved and deliveries to Scottish airports had
restarted.
PetroIneos Trading is a joint venture between Petrochina and
Ineos to supply crude to Ineos refineries in France and Scotland
and market their fuel.