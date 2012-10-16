By Jessica Donati
LONDON Oct 16 Edinburgh airport said jet fuel
supplies were being rationed on Tuesday because of a glitch
discovered last week at a Scottish refinery owned by Ineos
, a further sign Europe could be heading towards a
supply crunch this winter.
Refinery maintenance and closures both in Europe and the
U.S. is limiting the availability of oil products, making
retailers and other consumers vulnerable to supply shocks.
A similar shortfall in wholesale oil product supplies in
California had motorists gasping at record $5 a gallon prices at
the pump earlier this month.
The Grangemouth refinery halted supplies of jet fuel to
Scottish airports last week, forcing them to rely on contingency
stocks to avoid cancelling flights.
"There has been a shortage of aircraft fuel across Scottish
airports caused by quality issues at Petroineos' Grangemouth
refinery which has meant we have had to ration our supplies"
Edinburgh airport said in a statement, adding it was still
rationing fuel.
PetroIneos Trading is a joint venture between Petrochina and
Ineos to supply crude to Ineos refineries in France and Scotland
and market their fuel.
Elsewhere in Scotland, Glasgow airport said it had been able
to maintain its flight schedule by using stocks held on site.
Fuel was still being rationed at Edinburgh airport on
Tuesday, despite Ineos resolving the glitch at the refinery and
restarting deliveries to Scottish airports on Monday.
Analysts say supply problems could become the norm this
winter as inventories are low and there are fewer refineries
operating in Europe and the U.S. than a year ago.
Earlier this month, a spike in California gasoline wholesale
prices caused by shortages forced petrol stations to shut.
Wholesale prices of distillate products like heating oil are
already significantly higher in the region than a year ago,
indicating distillate markets could be hit by similar supply
problems.
Stocks are typically built up ahead of the winter, but are
low this year because of a backwardated market structure which
makes it expensive to hold product in storage. This is because
product prices in a backwardated market fall further ahead, and
are most expensive in the near term.
Distillate product stocks held in Europe's
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp were at the lowest since January on
Thursday, while inventories in the U.S. have also fallen more
sharply than expected.
High and volatile oil prices have also contributed to
reluctance to build up storage supplies either side of the
Atlantic.