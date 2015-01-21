BANGKOK Jan 21 Airports of Thailand PCL
, the country's largest airport operator, said on
Wednesday its board has approved an additional 48 billion baht
($1.47 billion) investment in two new projects for expanding
Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi international airport.
The investment is on top of its earlier announced plan to
spend 62 billion baht in a second-phase expansion of the
overcrowded airport, Chairman Prasong Poontaneat told reporters.
He said the previously announced number may be revised down.
The state-controlled company, which has cash of about 44
billion baht, planned to build a runway worth 20.34 billion baht
and a new passenger terminal worth about 27.7 billion baht,
Prasong said.
The company is also considering selling assets to an
infrastructure fund in 2019, he added.
($1 = 32.6000 Thai Baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)