BANGKOK, June 29 Airports of Thailand Pcl , the country's largest airport operator, said on Monday its passenger numbers rose 19.6 percent in the first eight months of its fiscal year started from October 2014.

Domestic passenger numbers rose 20 percent while international travellers increased 16.5 percent, with China, Japan and South Korea being the top three foreign arrivals, it said in a statement.

The company runs six main airports in Thailand and is working on an expansion plan to meet rising travel demand. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)